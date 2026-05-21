Flat Rock police step in to deliver packages after Amazon driver quits

FLAT ROCK, Mich. (WXYZ) — Flat Rock police stepped in to help deliver packages this week after a delivery driver quit mid-route.

According to police, officers responded to a call that a delivery driver was in a residential area, yelling and throwing packages out of their van.

Watch bodycam video of officers delivering packages:

Bodycam video shows Flat Rock PD delivering Amazon packages

Police say they learned that the Amazon driver quit her job mid-shift and threw multiple packages into the street.

The Flat Rock Police Department said the responding officers recovered the packages and then were “deputized” as temporary delivery drivers by Amazon before making sure that all of the packages were delivered.

“The officers are commended for their quick response and recovery actions to save the day (packages),” Flat Rock PD posted on their Facebook page.