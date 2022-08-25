Flint rapper charged in alleged murder-for-hire plot of Sterling Heights woman

(WXYZ) — A Flint rapper is facing federal charges after allegedly hiring a man to murder a Sterling Heights woman.

Clifton E. Terry III, 31, who is known as "Cliff Mac," was charged with conspiracy to commit murder-for-hire resulting in personal injury, murder-for-hire resulting in personal injury, and using a firearm during and in relation to a crime of violence.

Another man, 25-year-old Andre Sims of Grant Rapids, was previously indicted in March for his alleged role in the plot with Terry.

The feds said that Terry tried to hire Sims to murder a Sterling Heights woman for $10,000. According to the indictment, Sims drove to the woman's home on Nov. 28, 2020, and parked across the street.

When the victim left her home several hours later, the feds say Sims approached her vehicle and fired seven to eight gunshots at the victim, hitting her multiple times. The woman did survive the shooting.

The shooting was reportedly captured on the victim's home security system, and after the shooting, Sims reportedly abandoned his vehicle. Terry allegedly agreed to pay Sims $2,500 for the failed hit.

Terry is also charged with first-degree murder in a separate case out of Genesee County.

Sims was recently sentenced to life in prison after being convicted for murdering a 65-year-old woman in Kent County.