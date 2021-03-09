Menu

Plaintiffs' attorneys seeking $202M of $641.5M Flint water settlement

<p>FILE - In this Friday, Feb. 5, 2016 photo, the Flint Water Plant tower is seen in Flint, Mich. Michigan Gov. Rick Snyder on Thursday, March 10, released another 4,400 pages of his executive office's emails and documents related to the lead-contaminated water in Flint. The disclosure is the third voluntary release of such records, which have revealed his administration's inner dialogue before the crisis and as it grew after the financially struggling city left Detroit's water system and started using the Flint River to save money. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio, FILE)</p>
Posted at 10:22 AM, Mar 09, 2021
and last updated 2021-03-09 10:22:23-05

(WXYZ) — Plaintiffs' attorneys in the Flint water civil litigation are seeking $202 million of the $641.5 million settlement, Attorney General Dana Nessel announced Tuesday.

Nessel's office said the state is prohibited from offering an opinion on the amount sought.

The attorneys filed a motion Monday with the U.S. District Court of the Eastern District of Michigan.

The amount of settlement funds that will be used to pay the attorney fees and expenses will be decided by the court. Nessel's office said courts are regularly required to rule on attorney fee requests in cases like this.

"The court is in the best position to make that determination and is experienced with the legal standards applicable to such a request and is familiar with the work of plaintiffs' attorneys in the Flint water cases.

Nessel said the state cannot take any position on the application for attorney fees and expenses.

