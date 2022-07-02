Prosecutors file motions to proceed with Flint water lawsuits

LANSING, Mich. (WXMI) — Prosecutors in the Flint water crisis have filed motions Friday to proceed with lawsuits against nine people.

This comes days after the Michigan Supreme Court said a judge did not have the authority to charge those connected with the city’s lead-tainted water.

Read the motions here.

"The Supreme Court did not question the merit of our cases, nor evaluate the evidence in these proceedings,” says Hammoud. “Judge Newblatt, serving as the one-man grand juror, relied on a decades-long process to evaluate substantial evidence presented in these cases and issued indictments based on that evidence. The opinion issued by the Court outlined new rules regarding the process related to Michigan’s one-man grand jury statute and these motions comply with those rules.”

The first of the two sets of motions calls for the cases of those facing felonies to return for preliminary examinations in district court, according to Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel’s office. The second set asserts the cases of those facing misdemeanors should continue as if issued by formal complaints.

“We are confident that the evidence in these cases supports the charges and look forward to proving that in court,” Hammoud adds.

