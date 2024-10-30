Flo Rida to headline Detroit Auto Show Charity Preview on Jan. 10

Multi-platinum recording artist Flo Rida will headline the Detroit Auto Show Charity Preview, which will take place at Huntington Place on Friday, Jan. 10.

The charity preview raises millions for six different children's charities in metro Detroit, and kicks off the auto show's return to January.

7 News Detroit is proud to be the official television partner of the Detroit Auto Show Charity Preview.

Flo Rida has sold over 100 million singles worldwide and is the CEO of his own label – International Music Group.

“Charity Preview has long been one of the best nights in Detroit,” Detroit Auto Show Chairman Karl Zimmermann said in a statement. “We are honored to host this special evening and incredibly grateful to all who attend Charity Preview, benefitting six amazing children’s charities in southeast Michigan.”

Tickets are on sale now for the Charity Preview and are $400 each or $700 for the pair.

The charities include:



Boys & Girls Clubs of Southeastern Michigan

The Children’s Center

The Children’s Foundation

Detroit Auto Dealers Association Charitable Foundation Fund, a fund of the Community Foundation for Southeast Michigan

Detroit PAL

University of Michigan Health C.S. Mott Children’s Hospital

The 2025 Detroit Auto Show will take place Friday, Jan. 10 through Monday, Jan. 20 at Huntington Place, celebrating mobility and the city's automotive heritage.

Watch below: Sam Klemet - Detroit Auto Dealers Association co-executive director, talks about 2025 auto show