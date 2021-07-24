Flood disaster recovery center now open in Dearborn

DEARBORN, MI (WXYZ) — Those affected by the widespread flooding across Metro-Detroit on June 25-26 can now begin seeking federal assistance at the Disaster Recovery Center in Dearborn.

Assistance services are available to renters, homeowners, and business owners in the area.

The center is located in the Henry Ford Centennial Library at 16301 Michigan Avenue, Dearborn, MI 48126. It is open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. daily.

Representatives from FEMA, the U.S. Small Business Administration, Michigan State Police, Emergency Management, Homeland Security Division, and more will be available at the center.

They can explain disaster assistance programs, answer questions about written correspondence and provide literature about repairs and rebuilding to make homes more disaster-resistant.

Before visiting a recovery center, survivors should register for federal assistance one of the following ways:

• Online at DisasterAssistance.gov

• Using the FEMA App

• Calling 800-621-3362 (including 711 or Video Relay). TTY users can call 800-462-7585.

The toll-free numbers are open from 7 a.m. to 11 p.m. ET, seven days a week. Multilingual operators are available.

Anyone requiring ASL interpreting, Braille, large print, etc. may call 800-621-3362 to request assistance in advance or ask the recovery staff at the center for assistance.