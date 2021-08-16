Flood disaster recovery center opening in Hamtramck assist affected residents

(WXYZ) — A FEMA Disaster Recovery Center will open in Hamtramck on Aug. 17 to help renters, homeowners and business owners affected by the June 25-26 severe storms and flooding.

It will be located at the Hamtramck City Hall on Evaline Street. Hours will be from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., Monday through Sunda.

At recovery centers, representatives from FEMA, U.S. Small Business Administration, Michigan State Police, Emergency Management and Homeland Security Division, and other state agencies are available to explain disaster assistance programs, answer questions about written correspondence and provide literature about repairs and rebuilding to make homes more disaster resistant.

Individuals do not have to visit a recovery center to register or receive federal assistance. These centers provide a location for applicants to submit documentation or discuss their case in-person with a FEMA or SBA representative. Before visiting a recovery center, survivors should register for federal assistance one of the following ways:

Online at DisasterAssistance.gov

Using the FEMA App

Calling 800-621-3362 (including 711 or Video Relay). TTY users can call 800-462-7585. The toll-free numbers are open from 7 a.m. to 11 p.m. ET, seven days a week.

Applicants and staff in the recovery center will be required to comply with federal guidelines for mask usage when interacting with federal employees. Any individual inside a recovery center must wear a face mask which covers the individual’s nose and mouth.

FEMA assistance is currently available to residents in Washtenaw and Wayne counties. The deadline for individuals to apply for disaster assistance is Sept. 13, 2021.