Flood warnings in effect, hit Dearborn Heights neighborhood hard

DEARBORN TOWNSHIP, Mich. - While all of southeastern Michigan is under a flood watch until Wednesday evening, some communities are having a harder time than others navigating the rising waters.

Flooding, which often happens along the Ecorse River, and in a Dearborn Heights neighborhood, left several people in need of help.

Several residents on Hanover and Currier streets had to be rescued after their car, which was left in the street died, and one family had to barricade their front door to prevent water from entering their home.

Flooding

Area flood warnings are in effect for all of central and western Michigan until Thursday morning.

Individual flood warnings are also in effect for the Clinton River in Macomb County, and for the Rouge and lower Rouge River in Wayne County until further notice.

Heavy rain and melting snow could continue to cause flooding problems for the next few days.

Most of the rivers and creek will be cresting late Wednesday through Thursday afternoon