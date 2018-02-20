Areal Flood Watch issued February 20 at 3:54AM EST expiring February 21 at 4:00PM EST in effect for: Bay, Genesee, Huron, Lapeer, Lenawee, Livingston, Macomb, Midland, Monroe, Oakland, Saginaw, Saint Clair, Sanilac, Shiawassee, Tuscola, Washtenaw, Wayne
Flood Warning issued February 20 at 10:31AM EST expiring February 23 at 7:00AM EST in effect for: Wayne
Flood Warning issued February 20 at 10:31AM EST expiring February 22 at 6:06PM EST in effect for: Wayne
Flood Warning issued February 20 at 10:31AM EST expiring February 22 at 6:00AM EST in effect for: Macomb
Flood warnings in effect, hit Dearborn Heights neighborhood hard
2:52 PM, Feb 20, 2018
DEARBORN TOWNSHIP, Mich. - While all of southeastern Michigan is under a flood watch until Wednesday evening, some communities are having a harder time than others navigating the rising waters.
Flooding, which often happens along the Ecorse River, and in a Dearborn Heights neighborhood, left several people in need of help.
Several residents on Hanover and Currier streets had to be rescued after their car, which was left in the street died, and one family had to barricade their front door to prevent water from entering their home.
Flooding
Area flood warnings are in effect for all of central and western Michigan until Thursday morning.
Individual flood warnings are also in effect for the Clinton River in Macomb County, and for the Rouge and lower Rouge River in Wayne County until further notice.
Heavy rain and melting snow could continue to cause flooding problems for the next few days.
Most of the rivers and creek will be cresting late Wednesday through Thursday afternoon
