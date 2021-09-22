Flooding fears escalate in parts of metro Detroit as heavy rain continues

(WXYZ) — Metro Detroit is under a flood watch until Thursday morning, and with rain continuing to fall overnight and through the day Wednesday, the Detroit Water & Sewerage Department said crews will be working overtime to respond to potential flooding.

Residents and businesses are urged to check and clear drains and also clear items off basement floors. The city is also asking people to clear nearby catch basins of any debris that could block drainage and cause street flooding.

Those living in Dearborn Heights, which usually floods, said they are still preparing for the worst.

Martha Clements, who lives on Hanover St., dealt with flooding on several occasions. Now, she's doing whatever she can to keep water out of her home.

"We've put bags up against the garage so water doesn't get in there and damage," she said.

She also did some additional preps around her yard, including installing gutters to keep the trains clean.

Some areas in metro Detroit are expecting several inches of rain through Thursday.

Dearborn Heights Mayor Bill Bazzi said city crews are working hard, but they could use some help from the community.

The Ecorse Creek runs behind the homes on Hanover and Currier, which causes flooding, closures, and boats on the road.

Clements said that when it floods, people don't always see the pain it leaves behind.

The mayor is also asking people to move their car out of the street and to keep out of flood waters if there is some near you.

