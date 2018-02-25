Flooding fears in Lake Orion has families on edge

LAKE ORION, Mich. (WXYZ) - Several homes are at risk in Lake Orion due to Paint Creek flooding.

11 families live on a private road near Paint Creek Trail on Golden Gate and have been stranded since Friday.

Robert Folts has been affected and says he’s never seen anything like this in the 22 years he’s lived in his home.

Folts says they’ve been told the water is anywhere from 4 to 8 inches high.

“Last night it was 25 feet from our back door,” his wife Mary Folts says.

The only way for families to get in and out is by walking through the woods.

Robert Folts says, since the road is private, the families who live on it pay for the road maintenance.

They’re not sure how they will be able to afford paying for the road damage caused by unexpected flooding.

Folts says he and his wife are monitoring any additional rainfall since their land is already covered in water.