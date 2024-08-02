Flooding reported across metro Detroit after heavy rain overnight

Heavy rain overnight has led to flooding on metro Detroit roads and highways, leaving some of them closed.

Below are the road closures from the Michigan Department of Transportation due to flooding.



Eastbound I-696 at 11 Mile closed

Westbound I-96 ramp to M-39

I-94 ramp in both directions at I-696

Eastbound I-696 ramp to I-94

Westbound I-94 entrance ramp to 12 Mile

Remember, turn around and don't drown if you encounter flooding on the roads.

7 News Detroit reporter Brittany Toolis is in Warren this morning where there is flooding reported near 12 Mile and Hoover roads.

Water Department crews did put barriers up but many cars drove through them and ended up with their cars flooded.

"I was very surprised. The cars are just going right through it, like a knife in butter. Maybe my car was too low," one man told us.