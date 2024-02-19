Flu vaccination levels remain low amid increase in flu, Covid cases

METRO DETROIT (WXYZ) — The latest data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention shows that even though we are likely past the worst of the season, high flu and Covid levels remain throughout much of the country and it doesn’t stop there.

Doctors are also reporting more people coming in for colds, fevers, coughs, sore throats.

“There's a whole range of other viruses that cause these respiratory infections. And one of the ways we look at that is through, looking at people who visit the doctor for fever plus cough or sore throat. And that number is actually still very high for over half of the country right now. That's even ticked up a little bit. Over the last week or so,” said Lindsey Theis, health and science correspondent.

Amid all of this sickness flu vaccinations remain low.

The state has a goal of 4 million doses administered but is only at 2.8 million.

We’re down 9% from last year. This year, the amount of people who got the flu vaccine is lower than the past four years.

Oakland County is leading the state with the highest number of vaccinations, Detroit is a bit behind.

“What concerns me most of where we are in the season is that the vaccine rates are especially for people at highest risk, are not where we would want them to be. And that means that there's people getting very sick and even dying unnecessarily because they haven't been able to get that protection that can help them,” said Dr. Peter Chin-Hong, infectious disease physician, University of California San Francisco.

Health experts tell us good ventilation like air filters and outside air can help keep your home healthy and above all if you feel sick — stay home.