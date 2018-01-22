Foo Fighters coming to Detroit's Little Caesars Arena in October

(WXYZ) - Foo Fighters has just announced an expansion of tour dates and Detroit's Little Caesars Arena is now on the list.

The band will be bringing its "Concrete and Gold Tour" to the arena on Monday, October 15 at 7:30 p.m., according to 313 Presents.

Tickets are expected to go on sale on Thursday, January 25 at 11 a.m. with a presale available on January 23 at 10 a.m. for Capital One Cardholders and FF Fans.

You can purchase tickets at 313Presents.com, LiveNation.com, Ticketmaster.com, The Fox Theatre and Little Caesars Arena box offices.