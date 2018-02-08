Food delivery service DoorDash arrives in metro Detroit with 1,500 local restaurants

(WXYZ) - Food delivery service DoorDash has launched in metro Detroit with more than 1,500 local restaurants partnering with the company.

Beginning this week, DoorDash will be available in Novi, Farmington Hills, Birmingham, Clawson, Troy, Rochester Hills, Sterling Heights, Mount Clemens, Warren and Oakland and Macomb counties.

According to the company, they have plans to expand into downtown Detroit later this month.

Customers in the area can use DoorDash from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. from a selection of different restaurants.

With the launch, they are giving users a $5 off promo code for orders over $15 throughout the month of February. The code is DASHDETROIT.