Food festivals, art fairs and Mary J. Blige coming to metro Detroit this weekend

DETROIT (WXYZ) — Food, art, film and music are some of the events coming to metro Detroit this weekend.

If you're looking for something to do, here's a list for you:

All American Craft Beet and Wine Fest



Saturday 5 p.m. to 9 p..m.

Tattan Park Pavilion at 901 N Carlson Street in Westland

At this event, attendees can sample over 150 different craft beers and sparkling wines from across Michigan. Tickets include 12 craft beer and wine samples, a commemorative cup, live entertainment, cornhole, gift bags and more. There will also be food trucks on site.

Detroit Black Film Festival



Wednesday 5 p.m. to 8:30 p.m., Thursday noon to 6:30 p.m., Friday 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., Saturday 10 a.m. to dark and Sunday 1 p.m. to 3 p.m.

Charles H. Wright Museum of African American History at 315 E Warren Avenue in Detroit, Marlene Boll Theater at 1401 Broadway Street in Detroit and the Motown Museum at 2648 W. Grand Boulevard in Detroit

The festival spans over three days and will showcase the voices and stories of Black independent filmmakers. More than 12 independent films will be shown during the third annual event

Detroit Foodie Fair



Sunday 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Shed 5 at Eastern Market at 2934 Russell Street in Detroit

The fair will feature unique foods and hand-crafted kitchen items from local artists and cooks. Guests can try food from all over metro Detroit, and they also will get the chance to help crown this year's Detroit’s Best Foodie Find.

DIY Street Fair



Friday 6 p.m. to midnight, Saturday 11 a.m. to midnight and Sunday 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Woodward Avenue between E. 9 Mile Road and E. Troy Street in Ferndale

Bands, artists and crafters will come together for the three-day event. Michigan restaurants, food trucks, breweries and wineries are some of the businesses participating.

Funky Ferndale Art Fair



Friday 3 p.m. to 7:30 p.m., Saturday 10 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. and Sunday 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

9 Mile Road at Woodward Avenue in Ferndale

This fair will have art that is two-dimensional, three-dimensional and highlights fashion. Local authors will also be on site to share their books. Musicians will perform, and people can contribute to the chalk art project that will spread across downtown. Breweries, wineries, distilleries, restaurants and food trucks from Michigan will be at the event.

Made in Michigan Festival



Friday 5 p.m. to 11 p.m., Saturday 10 a.m. to 11 p.m. and Sunday 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Allen Road between Southfield Road and Roosevelt Avenue in Allen Park

You can shop, eat and drink in Michigan style during the three-day festival. More than 100 vendors will be selling Michigan-made products. You can enjoy pasties, fudge, sliders, barbecue and more. The Mitten Kids Activity Zone will provide children's entertainment.

Mary J. Blige



Saturday at 8 p.m.

Little Caesars Arena at 2645 Woodward Avenue in Detroit

Mary J. Blige's “Good Morning Gorgeous Tour” is coming to Detroit. Ella Mai will also be there as a special guest.

