Food hall development group to open location in Detroit
4:14 PM, Mar 3, 2018
DETROIT - A food hall is set to open this fall in downtown Detroit's Federal Reserve Building.
Detroit-based Bedrock real estate says Thursday that the Galley Group's project will provide local culinary talent the opportunity to test new concepts in a low-risk, low-cost environment.
The Pittsburgh-based Galley Group is a food hall development, management and advisory company. It will provide kitchens and mentoring for chefs at the 8,646-square-foot space which will feature an open floor plan and centralized full bar.
Applications close May 1 for chefs to submit their restaurant ideas and vie for a kitchen space. Four chefs will be chosen.
Bedrock Chief Executive Jim Ketai says "creating opportunities for Detroiters and helping local entrepreneurs achieve their dreams are paramount to Bedrock's development strategy."
