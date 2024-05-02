Food trucks return to Downtown Detroit starting Monday

Food trucks are returning to Downtown Detroit next week as the 2024 season of Downtown Street Eats kicks off.

Each weekday, several food trucks will take over the Cadillac Square area and Woodward Esplanade for people to grab delicious, local foods.

It's Michigan's biggest daily food truck rally and takes place Monday through Friday from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Starting Monday, May 6, people can check out the food trucks and check the updated list on the Downtown Detroit partnership website.

