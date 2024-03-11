Watch Now
For the first time in 2 months, Michigan projected to have below-average temperatures

High pressure builds in Monday, bringing the return of sunshine and warmer temperatures as highs climb into the low 50s. The sunshine sticks around Tuesday as highs climb into the low 60s.
Posted at 10:23 AM, Mar 11, 2024
and last updated 2024-03-11 10:23:33-04

For the first time in two months, the 8-14 day outlook released by the National Weather Service predicts Michigan will have below-average temperatures.

According to the NWS Climate Prediction Center, the outlook, valid for March 18-24, shows Michigan has a probability of below average temperatures.

As you know, the state has seen above average temperatures for much of 2024, with February being the third-warmest February on record and the 2023-24 winter being the fourth-warmest winter on record.

Michigan finishes with fourth-warmest winter on record

Looking back to February, there were 10 days where the high temperature was 50 degrees of higher, according to NWS statistics.

In January, we had a stretch of cold weather in the middle of the month from Jan. 14 through Jan. 17 where temps were below-average, but other than that, it was still above average.

On Jan. 10, the NWS predicted below-average temperatures for Michigan in both the 6-10 day outlook and 8-14 day outlook. Since that point, it's been predicted to have above average or near normal temperatures, until the one issued on March 10.

This week should still have above-average or near normal temperatures, with highs in the upper 50s and even into the mid 60s, but expect colder temperatures to return into the weekend and into next week.

