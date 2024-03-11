For the first time in 2 months, Michigan projected to have below-average temperatures

For the first time in two months, the 8-14 day outlook released by the National Weather Service predicts Michigan will have below-average temperatures.

According to the NWS Climate Prediction Center, the outlook, valid for March 18-24, shows Michigan has a probability of below average temperatures.

As you know, the state has seen above average temperatures for much of 2024, with February being the third-warmest February on record and the 2023-24 winter being the fourth-warmest winter on record.

Michigan finishes with fourth-warmest winter on record

Looking back to February, there were 10 days where the high temperature was 50 degrees of higher, according to NWS statistics.

In January, we had a stretch of cold weather in the middle of the month from Jan. 14 through Jan. 17 where temps were below-average, but other than that, it was still above average.

On Jan. 10, the NWS predicted below-average temperatures for Michigan in both the 6-10 day outlook and 8-14 day outlook. Since that point, it's been predicted to have above average or near normal temperatures, until the one issued on March 10.

This week should still have above-average or near normal temperatures, with highs in the upper 50s and even into the mid 60s, but expect colder temperatures to return into the weekend and into next week.