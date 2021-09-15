Forbes Under 30 Summit returning to Detroit for in-person event in October

Forbes announced on Wednesday that the Under 30 Summit is returning to Detroit with an in-person event in October.

Presented by Rocket Mortgage, the event will take place at the Detroit Opera House from Oct. 10-12, 2021.

Entrepreneurs from across the country will gather in Detroit for the event, which will include a music festival, food street festival, bar crawl and virtual service day.

Some of the featured speakers include tennis champion Maria Sharapova, Bumble Founder Whitney Wolfe Herd, Call Her Daddy Podcast Host & EP Alexandra Cooper and more.

“As we celebrate the ten-year anniversary of the 30 Under 30 list, the Under 30 community has become a global phenomenon with more than 10,000 young entrepreneurs, leaders and innovators from around the world,” Forbes Under 30 Summit Founder Randall Lane said in a release.. “Our return to in-person events with the Under 30 Summit will spotlight Under 30 list makers, past and present, who have made a positive impact in business and society over the last decade. By hosting it in Detroit, and partnering with Rocket Mortgage, we are ready to safely celebrate a Decade of Disruption in the technology hub of the Midwest.”

“The return to Detroit for the Under 30 Summit showcases the continued partnership between Rocket Mortgage and Forbes while celebrating the disrupters within the Under 30 community,” Rocket Mortgage CEO Jay Farner added. “Detroit, which has changed the world with its entrepreneurial spirit, vibrant culture and extraordinary technology ecosystem, makes for an ideal location to host a gathering of the next generation of brilliant minds, visionaries and disrupters. We look forward to building on the success of the 2019 Under 30 Summit and last year’s impactful Detroit Hackathon to shine a spotlight on and benefit the city we’re so proud to call home."

The 2021 Forbes Under 30 Summit event will feature key speakers, including:

Whitney Wolfe Herde , Founder & CEO, Bumble

, Founder & CEO, Bumble Maria Sharapova , Tennis Champion, Investor and Entrepreneur

, Tennis Champion, Investor and Entrepreneur Alexandra Cooper , Host & Executive Producer, Call Her Daddy

, Host & Executive Producer, Call Her Daddy John Chambers , Former Chairman & CEO, Cisco and Founder & CEO JC2 Ventures

, Former Chairman & CEO, Cisco and Founder & CEO JC2 Ventures Alex Rodrigues , Cofounder & CEO, Embark Trucks

, Cofounder & CEO, Embark Trucks Roni Frank , Cofounder & Head of Clinical Services, Talkspace

, Cofounder & Head of Clinical Services, Talkspace Neil Parikh , Cofounder, Casper

, Cofounder, Casper Kirsten Green , Founder & Managing Partner, Forerunner Ventures

, Founder & Managing Partner, Forerunner Ventures Harpreet Singh Rai , CEO, Oura

, CEO, Oura Ryan Nece , Former NFL Player & Managing Director, Next Play Capital

, Former NFL Player & Managing Director, Next Play Capital Ben Pasternak , Cofounder & CEO, SIMULATE

, Cofounder & CEO, SIMULATE Isabelle Kenyon , Founder & CEO, Calibrate

, Founder & CEO, Calibrate Adam Sachs , Cofounder & CEO, Vicarious Surgical

, Cofounder & CEO, Vicarious Surgical Daniella Pierson , Founder & CEO, The Newsette

, Founder & CEO, The Newsette Peter Rahal , Cofounder, RXBAR

, Cofounder, RXBAR Devon Levesque , Founder, The DML Group

, Founder, The DML Group Kyle Hoff , Cofounder & CEO, Floyd

, Cofounder & CEO, Floyd Jim DeCicco , Cofounder & CEO, Super Coffee

, Cofounder & CEO, Super Coffee Brandon Fleming , Author and Founder & CEO, Harvard Diversity Project

, Author and Founder & CEO, Harvard Diversity Project Raquel Raies , National Brand Ambassador, The Macallan

, National Brand Ambassador, The Macallan Ann McFerran , Cofounder & CEO, Glamnetic

, Cofounder & CEO, Glamnetic Sean Henry , Founder & CEO, Stord

, Founder & CEO, Stord Shawn Xu, Senior Associate, Floodgate