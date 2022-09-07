Forbes Under 30 Summit returning to Detroit with Megan Thee Stallion, Ashley Tisdale & more

The Forbes Under 30 Summit is returning to Detroit once again this fall, bringing thousands of young leaders and entrepreneurs to the Motor City for the four-day event.

The summit will feature speakers and performers including Megan Thee Stallion, Lyft Co-Founder John Zimmer, Comedia Benito Skinner, DJ and Producer Kygo, Actress and Frenshe Founder Ashley Tisdale and more. It will take place Oct. 2-5.

This is the third year it will take place in the Motor City and it's presented by Rocket Mortgage.

Included in the event will be a private concert, speakers, networking opportunities, a bar crawl, a day of community service and much more.

This year will also have a virtual option for those who can't make it to Detroit.

“The Under 30 Summit will bring over 2,500 participants back to Detroit for the third year to celebrate Under 30 list makers both past and present who have made positive and impactful contributions to business and the world around them,” said Randall Lane, Chief Content Officer of Forbes and founder of the Under 30 Summit. “The event is uniquely designed as an immersive experience to ensure these young entrepreneurs, leaders and innovators have the opportunity to discover, interact and give back.”

“We are proud to be able to help bring some of the brightest and best young entrepreneurs to Detroit, a city built on hard work and the power of break-through thinking,” said Bob Walters, CEO of Rocket Mortgage. “This is our third year supporting this event and we look forward to creating another dynamic experience for Listers here in the tech hub of the Midwest.”

Registration is available on the Forbes website here.

