Ford debuts first Mustang GTD as 'pinnacle' of legal street and track racing

DEARBORN, Mich. (WXYZ) — Ford Motor Co. officially debuted its first Mustang GTD Thursday evening.

The 2025 Mustang GTD, inspired by the Mustang GT3, “is built to be the fastest roadgoing Mustang ever.” Ford says it has more than 800 horsepower.

Ford says “this is like no Mustang ever” and is touting it as the “pinnacle” of track and legal street racing. It’s expected to race in Le Mans next year.

Ford Motor Co. Ford Motor Co. debuts its first Mustang GTD set for year 2025 on Aug. 17, 2023.

“Mustang GTD shatters every preconceived notion of a supercar. This is a new approach for us. We didn’t engineer a road car for the track, we created a race car for the road. Mustang GTD takes racing technology from our Mustang GT3 race car, wraps it in a carbon fiber Mustang body and unleashes it for the street,” Ford President and CEO Jim Farley said in a statement.

The Mustang GTD has the following features:



A carbon fiber body

First-of-its-kind suspension that adjusts spring rate and ride height settings for track and street conditions

Active aerodynamics

Eight-speed dual-clutch rear transaxle and carbon fiber driveshaft for ideal weight balance

Magnesium wheels that all combine to create an agile, ultra-high-performing Mustang

The car is expected to cost about $300,000 and will be limited in production.