Ford delays return-to-work due to COVID surge, plans hybrid work model in January 2022

Ford Motor Company is putting a pause on returning to the office for non-site dependent employee due to a rise in COVID-19.

In a statement, the motor company said they are adjusting the start of hybrid work arrangements for non-site dependent team members in North America, South America, and most International Market Groups to no earlier than January 2022.

"Given the state of the COVID-19 virus remains very fluid, we are adjusting the start of our hybrid work arrangement," Ford said in a statement. "As we continue to monitor the virus, we’ll explore opportunities for team members to return on-site and experience the hybrid model."

When the virus subsides, Ford plans to transition to a flexible hybrid work model globally for non-site dependent employees.

They're hoping this model will provide balance and flexibility with a focus on prioritizing connection and well-being.

