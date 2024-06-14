Ford expands EV sales to all 2,800 dealers in the United States

Ford Motor Company is making its electric vehicle portfolio more widely available across the country, they said on Thursday.

According to Ford, they are expanding EV sales and service to all 2,800 of its dealers in the United States starting July 1.

The automaker said more than 90% of Americans will soon live within 20 miles of a Ford dealership that can sell and service EVs like the Mustang Mach-E, F-150 Lightning and E-Transit.

The plan replaces its voluntary Ford Model e EV program taht was announced in 2022. About 1,400 dealers were enrolled.

"We believe that the evolution of our industry will be driven by our customers. That's why we are committed to expanding with the market, offering everyone the ability to choose a vehicle that suits their needs based on how they use it, regardless of where they live," a spokesperson said.