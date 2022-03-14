Ford expands EV strategy in Europe; aims to sell 600K+ electric vehicles annually by 2026

(WXYZ) — Ford Motor Company announced Monday that it is expanding its electric vehicle strategy in Europe, rolling out more EVs with a plan to sell more than 600,000 electric vehicles in the region by 2026.

According to a press release, Ford plans to introduce three new electric passenger vehicles and four new electric commercial vehicles in Europe by 2024, all in an effort toward an all-electric future in Europe.

Recently the auto company announced Ford Model e, a separate business unit which will be focused on electric and connected vehicles.

“I am delighted to see the pace of change in Europe – challenging our entire industry to build better, cleaner and more digital vehicles. Ford is all-in and moving fast to meet the demand in Europe and around the globe,” said Jim Farley, Ford president and CEO, in a press release.

The automaker said it plans to start production on an electric passenger vehicle, which is a medium-sized crossover, in 2023; there are plans for a second electric vehicle added to the line in Cologne, Germany, in 2024. The company’s top-selling passenger vehicle in Europe will also be available as an electric version in 2024.

The new commercial EVs are coming in 2023 and 2024, according to Ford.

Ford says the company plans to invest $2 billion in the building of EVs in Cologne, that includes a new battery and assembly facility.

The auto maker also plans to ramp up EV manufacturing in Cariova, Romania, which they say will play a “significant role” in the company’s EV growth in Europe.