Ford expands recall for engine fire risk

FILE - A Ford logo is seen on signage at Country Ford in Graham, N.C., Tuesday, July 27, 2021. Ford is issuing two recalls covering over 737,000 vehicles, Friday, April 1, 2022, to fix oil leaks and trailer braking systems that won't work. Ford says in government documents posted Thursday, May 19, 2022, is asking the owners of 350,000 vehicles in to take them to dealers for repairs in three recalls, including about 39,000 that should be parked outdoors because the engines can catch fire. (AP Photo/Gerry Broome, File)
Posted at 7:17 AM, Jun 06, 2023
and last updated 2023-06-06 07:17:08-04

Ford Motor Company has expanded and replaced a recall for several newer-model Ford and Lincoln vehicles due to an engine fire risk.

According to NHTSA, 125,322 vehicles have been recalled. They include certain 2020-2023 Escape, 2022-2023 Maverick and 2021-2023 Corsair vehicles with 2.5L HEV or PHEV engines.

According to Ford, in the event of an engine failure, engine oil and fuel vapor may be released into the engine compartment and accumulate near ignition sources such as hot engine or exhaust components, possibly resulting in an engine fire.

Owners are advised to park and shut off the engine as quickly as possible if they hear unexpected engine noises, notice a reduction in vehicle power, or see smoke.

NHTSA said this recall expands and replaces recall number 22V-484, and vehicles previously repaired under 22V-484 will need to have a new remedy completed.

Ford is currently developing a remedy, and letters notifying owners of the safety risk are expected to be mailed on June 12, and second letters mailed once a remedy is available.

