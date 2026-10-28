Ford Field teases concert announcement. Could it be Noah Kahan?

(WXYZ) — Ford Field is one of many stadiums across the country teasing a concert announcement, and there are reports that Noah Kahan is coming to the Motor City.

Kahan is set to announce the dates for "The Last of the Bugs Tour" on Thursday at 11 a.m. ET. Mastercard's website has a countdown on its website that ends at 11 a.m. Thursday, alongside a teaser with bugs and spots for letters.

The Ford Field teaser shows the stadium lit up in yellow.

Kahan has played Detroit five times, but was last in the city in 2023 when he played The Fillmore.

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