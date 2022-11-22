Watch Now
News

Actions

Ford Field to host 2027 NCAA Final Four

NCAA Final Four Michigan St N Carolina Basketball
Eric Gay/ASSOCIATED PRESS
Fans fill Ford Field during the championship game at the men's NCAA Final Four college basketball tournament, Monday, April 6, 2009, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)
NCAA Final Four Michigan St N Carolina Basketball
Posted at 12:21 PM, Nov 22, 2022
and last updated 2022-11-22 12:30:02-05

The City of Detroit will once again host a Final Four. The NCAA announced on Tuesday that the Final Four will return to Ford Field in 2027.

This is the first time the city has hosted the Final Four since 2009, which included more than 70,000 fans watching the National Championship.

Ford Field's tournament was also the first time the NCAA used the in-the-round seating configuration and holds the record for the most fans at a regional semifinal and regional championship game.

Detroit will also host the Midwest Regional in 2024, which is the ninth time the city has hosted a preliminary round in March Madness.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Latest news, weather and traffic to start your day!