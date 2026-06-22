WINDSOR, Ontario (WYXZ) — When residents of Windsor, Ontario, are asked about the relationship between the U.S. and Canada, many start by saying "politics aside." At the Ford Fireworks, some say there are no politics — only goodwill between the two nations.



Watch Tony Geftos' video report:

Ford Fireworks bring Americans and Canadians together amid political tension

Monday morning, workers cleaned up the waterfront and got ready to welcome a large crowd on the Canadian side of the border as the two countries prepared to hold the annual simultaneous celebration.

"I think it'll be quite busy tonight. I think a lot of people in Windsor come to it and kind of depend on it, so it should be good," Olivia Birch, a Windsor resident, said.

WXYZ

The celebration comes despite political tension that, among other things, has kept the Gordie Howe International Bridge from opening.

"I think, from what's happening, there's a lot of divide, but this is the Detroit River and this fireworks is for the both of us," Windsor resident Nicole Rubino said.

WXYZ

Some Canadians point to recent policies by President Donald Trump's administration as points of contention for the neighboring economies.

"Ever since he became in power, the tension is there and our relationship has declined quite a bit," John Van Wylick, a resident of Ottawa, said.

Others, including some Detroiters, see American and Canadian citizens as one and the same.

"Politics is what it is, but in terms of everyday reality, we have no gripes with Canadians. You're more than welcome in our country. I understand why there might feel (like) some tension, and we hope that we would feel welcome in Canada, and we have," Detroit resident Elisa Torres said.

WXYZ

"Emotionally, I find it's kind of cool to live somewhere where everybody's the same; we just have some water between us," Julia Conlon, a Walkerville resident, said.

Dave McCagherty traveled from London, Ontario, and it was his first time attending the Ford Fireworks. He claimed a premium viewing spot early in the day and saw the event as a chance to build bridges that go beyond the physical ones that cross the river.

"There's always been a spirit of comradery, and it will return," McCagherty said. "I think it's time to celebrate our partnership, United States and Canada, and recognize that what's going on isn't part of what our history is, and we want to be here to celebrate Canada, United States, see the great fireworks in the wonderful place of Windsor, Ontario."

Watch more coverage leading up to the fireworks show below:

Ford Fireworks show is tonight in downtown Detroit

Brian Hines, from LaSalle, Ontario, also had his spot staked out early.

"Been watching these for years, my whole life, different ways, but the last 10 or so, we get a room here and we do this," Hines said.

Hines said the fireworks bring everybody together and draw plenty of Americans to Windsor.

"A lot of Americans come over here because there's not... a lot of places you can be right at the water's edge to watch the fireworks. The place is full of Americans. (Someone) asked me... 'oh, you got your spot again, eh?'" Hines said.

WXYZ

With sweeping views of the Detroit skyline, Hines and many others were ready to take it all in — watching the fireworks and reflecting on the relationship between the two countries.

—————

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

