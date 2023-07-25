Ford, GM & Stellantis to reveal 6 vehicles at 2023 Detroit Auto Show

Detroit's Big Three automakers will reveal six vehicles at the Detroit Auto Show, organizers announced on Tuesday morning.

According to the North American International Auto Show, Ford, General Motors and Stellantis will reveal two vehicles each during the show's Media and Technology Days on Sept. 13 and 14.

“We are thrilled by the tremendous support of our hometown Detroit Three in bringing these exciting reveals and their products and vehicle activations to the show,” Detroit Auto Show Chairman Thad Szott said in a statement. “We expect the momentum created by these unveilings to generate outstanding media and consumer attendance and interest.”

Last month, organizers announced this year's show will have more brands, new experiences and more.

Taking place Sept. 13-24 at Huntington Place in Downtown Detroit, the 2023 Detroit Auto Show will feature all of the Big 3 with their full brand portfolios, and organizers say there will be multiple vehicle debuts during the show and increased representation from other brands. In all, they expect double the number of participating brands.

Also coming this year, an electric vehicle (EV) immersion as the growth of EVs continues around the world, and a new EV experience indoor track. The track, sponsored by the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers (IBEW) Local 58 and the National Electrical Contractors Association, will allow people to get immersed in a variety of EVs and sit alongside a professional driver.

Organizers are also building on last year's ride-and-drives, and additional brands will give people the change to get in electric and autonomous vehicles at an outdoor course that will travel along the Detroit Riverfront over portions of the Chevrolet Detroit Grand Prix race circuit.

“This year’s show represents the next step in its evolution and in the evolution of the industry itself,” said Detroit Auto Show Chairman Thad Szott. “Automotive technology is changing so rapidly; how do we make people comfortable with it? We’re planning for a show that not only embraces and educates about this new technology, but offers an immersion into it. And with twice the number of brands participating, there’ll be no shortage of engaging with it.”

Finally, new this year is a Mobility Global Forum, which will take place on media and technology days on Sept. 13 and 14. The forum is expected to address the changing world of mobility and transportation and trends that are happening throughout the global automotive industry.This is the second year for the revamped Detroit Auto Show. This year's show kicks off with Media Day on Sept. 13. The Charity Preview will return on Friday, Sept. 15 and the public show runs Saturday, Sept. 16 through Sunday, Sept. 24.

