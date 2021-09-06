Ford halting production at Flat Rock plant this week as many employees have to evacuate homes

(WXYZ) — Ford Motor Company says they are halting production at the Flat Rock assembly plant for the rest of the week.

This decision comes after the Ford plant was discovered to be the source of benzene vapor in sewers that forced the evacuation of 10 homes and a school in the Detroit suburb of Flat Rock, according to state and company officials.

The Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy confirmed Friday that the source of the flammable vapor is a fuel leak at the Ford Flat Rock Assembly Plant.

A Ford spokesperson says the air quality in the plant is safe, but that many of their employees have to evacuate their homes, and that they want their full attention on helping residents.

Just production is halted, other employees will be on-site, according to Ford.

