Ford honors female WWII Airforce Service Pilots with custom 2021 Mustang Mach-E

(WXYZ) — Ford is unveiling a custom 2021 all-electric Ford Mustang Mach-E inspired by Women Airforce Service Pilots in WWII.

WASP was a group of female American volunteer pilots who tested and transported war planes to U.S. Army bases around the world in WWII.

Ford says the vehicle's interior is inspired by various era fighter planes with authentic military badging and odes to the WASPS, honoring 38 who lost their lives in service.

“It was hard not to get a little teary-eyed as we put the finishing touches on this vehicle,” said Kristen Keenan, Ford designer who worked on the project, in a press release. “I have never worked on a memorial project before. Commemorating this group of women through the vehicle design was an honor.”

The vehicle will be auctioned at the 2021 Experimental Aircraft Association AirVenture air show on Thursday, July 29 in Oshkosh, Wisconsin.

It marks the 13th one-of-a-kind vehicle Ford has donated to the organization’s annual charity auction, and the first all-electric vehicle Ford has donated. All proceeds benefit the organization’s youth-engagement programs for young women and other underserved youth.

