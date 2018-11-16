Ford issues four separate safety recalls that affect over 30K vehicles

(WXYZ) - Ford is issuing four safety recalls in North America that affect over 30,000 vehicles.

The details are:

Select 2018 Ford Explorer vehicles

Ford is issuing a recall for approximately 160 select Ford Explorer vehicles with 2.3-liter or 3.5-liter GTDI engines for a misassembled fuel pressure sensor that may result in a fuel leak.

Dealers will replace the vehicle's fuel line assembly at no cost to customers.

Affected vehicles include 2018 Ford Explorer vehicles built at Chicago Assembly Plant July 29-31. The Ford reference number for this recall is 18S35.

Select 2019 Ford Super Duty vehicles

Ford is issuing a recall for approximately four Ford Super Duty vehicles in the United States for a transmission casing that may be missing material around the casting where the park pawl engages the transmission.

This could cause a vehicle to move while in park, increasing the risk of injury. Dealers will inspect and replace transmission casing as necessary with no cost to customers.

Affected vehicles include 2019 Ford Super Duty vehicles built at Kentucky Truck Plant, Aug. 21-23, 2018. The Ford reference number for this recall is 18S36.

Select 2018 Ford Expedition and 2018 Lincoln Navigator vehicles

Ford is issuing a recall for approximately 38,000 select 2018 Ford Expedition and 2018 Lincoln Navigator vehicles with second-row center bench seats that may be missing J-channel reinforcement brackets in the seat track assembly.

A seat track missing one or both J-channel reinforcement brackets may not properly restrain the seat assembly during a crash, increasing the risk of injury.

Dealers will replace the center seat frame assembly at no charge to customers. Customers should move the seat back to its furthest position away from the front of the vehicle until the vehicle is serviced.

Affected vehicles include:

2018 Ford Expedition vehicles built at Kentucky Truck Plant, March 14, 2017 to Aug. 18, 2018

2018 Lincoln Navigator vehicles built at Kentucky Truck Plant, March 31, 2017 to Aug. 18, 2018

The Ford reference number for this recall is 18S37.

Select 2019 Lincoln Nautilus vehicles

Ford is issuing a recall for approximately 271 select 2019 Lincoln Nautilus vehicles without adaptive front steering to replace driver airbag modules that may have improperly injection-molded plastic covers. These covers may separate during deployment, increasing the risk of injury in a crash.

The vehicle's driver airbag module will be replaced by dealers at no cost to customers.

Affected vehicles include 2019 Lincoln Nautilus vehicles without adaptive front steering built at Oakville Assembly Plant, Oct. 11-19, 2018.

The Ford reference number for this recall is 18S38.