Ford laying off 550 more employees Monday due to UAW strike ripple effect

DEARBORN, Mich. (WXYZ) — Ford Motor Co. announced that it will be laying off about 550 more employees on Monday due to the United Auto Workers strike.

In a statement released Friday evening, Ford said its “production system is highly interconnected” and that the UAW’s Stand Up Strike strategy has impacted facilities that aren’t directly being targeted.

Ford said the walk offs at the Kentucky Truck and Chicago Assembly plants had a ripple effect on other facilities.

Employees at six Ford plants were asked not to report to work on Monday:



306 employees at the Sharonville Transmission Plant

100 employees at the Dearborn Stamping Plant

65 employees at the Dearborn Diversified Manufacturing Plant

45 employees at the Rawsonville Components Plant

29 employees at the Sterling Axle Plant

12 employees at the Chicago Stamping Plant

About 2,480 workers have been laid off in the company as a result of the strike, Ford said.

“These are not lock outs. These layoffs are a consequence of the strike, because these six facilities must reduce the production of parts that would normally be shipped to Kentucky Truck Plant and / or Chicago Assembly Plant,” a statement from Ford said in part.

