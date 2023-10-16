Ford Motor Co. announces shareholder dividend for the fourth quarter

DEARBORN, Mich. (WXYZ) — Ford Motor Co. announced Monday that its board of directors declared a dividend for the fourth quarter of the year.

Ford said a dividend of 15 cents per share has been declared on the company’s outstanding common and Class B stock.

The dividend will be payable on Dec. 1 to shareholders of record at the end of the business day on Nov. 1.

The announcement comes as the United Auto Workers union is on strike against Ford, General Motors and Stellantis.

Earlier on Monday, Ford Executive Chair Bill Ford called on the UAW to reach an agreement with the automaker as the strike against the Big Three continues into its fifth week.