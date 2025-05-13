Watch Now
Ford Motor Company is cutting 350 jobs in the U.S. and Canada

(WXYZ) — Ford Motor Company confirmed to 7 News Detroit on Tuesday that it is cutting 350 employees in the U.S. and Canada.

The changes, according to the automaker, is happening within the company's Connected Vehicle Software team.

Ford Motor Company issued the following statement on the job cuts:

“We consistently review our organization to make sure we are operating efficiently and effectively in a fast-paced and dynamic environment. We are making changes within our Connected Vehicle Software team to ensure we have the right talent and organization to deliver the world’s best next-generation connected vehicles. This will include some separations.”

