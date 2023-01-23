Watch Now
Ford offers Bronco customers $2,500 credit to downgrade ordered vehicles

Posted at 4:36 PM, Jan 23, 2023
DETROIT (WXYZ) — Ford Motor Co. is offering customers who ordered certain Bronco SUVs a $2,500 credit toward a different model without some of the higher-end features.

The company told 7 Action News it's due to issues in supply chain. The credit is being offered to people who ordered a vehicle that is not yet in production.

Customers also have the option to use the $2,500 on another Ford product. Those who purchased protection will reportedly get $2,500 off their vehicle.

Customers can still choose to wait for their vehicle, but Ford says it may not be built. Ford says a “small group of customers” will be impacted but did not provide an exact amount.

Ford says customers need to speak with their dealer by March 7 to let them know how they’d like to proceed.

