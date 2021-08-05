Watch
Ford offers buyouts in hopes to cut 1,000 salaried jobs

Gerry Broome/AP
A Ford logo is seen on signage at Country Ford in Graham, N.C., Tuesday, July 27, 2021. Sky-high sales prices for its pickup trucks and SUVs helped Ford Motor Co. turn a surprise second-quarter profit despite a global shortage of computer chips that cut production. (AP Photo/Gerry Broome)
Ford Motor Company
Posted at 12:29 PM, Aug 05, 2021
Ford Motor Company announced it has offered buyouts to some salaried employees in an effort to cut 1,000 salaried jobs.

According to the automaker, the buyouts are being offered to people in select skill teams.

"This action is to further enable us to match our business priorities with the critical skills needed to turnaround our automotive operations and deliver the Ford+ plan," the company said in a statement.

The plan is to re-shape the workforce, according to Ford, and are part of a multi-year process.

