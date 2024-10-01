Ford offers free seat belt addition aimed at easing pain for people who had mastectomies

(WXYZ) — Ford Motor Company has introduced a new seat belt

for people who have undergone mastectomies for breast cancer.

According to Ford, the "SupportBelt" is a design by Lynn Simoncini, a creative director at VML, a marketing partner of Ford.

Learn more about the SupportBelt in the video below

Simoncini received a breast cancer diagnosis in 2022 and underwent a double mastectomy. After, she said she found herself dealing with pain from wearing a tightly-fastened seatbelt.

So, she started sketching out ideas, which eventually became the SupportBelt.

According to Ford, the SupportBelt is made from a soft, breathable foam that fastens to the seatbelt to relieve pressure and reduce discomfort on a person's chest.

“I couldn't believe there wasn't a product made that makes your seat belt comfortable to wear and that also happens to look good,” Simoncini said.

According to Ford, Simoncini took her proposal for the SupportBelt to Ford Experience Design Director Emily Obert, who worked with a team to finalize the design. That team included design intern Rima Shkoukani, a student at Lawrence Tech.

Ford said Shkoukani worked on it by going through research, interviewing breast cancer survivors and more.

"I was in here for long hours every single day, three weeks straight, just cutting foam and trying out different ways that it would form to a body," Shkoukani said, according to Ford.

The SupportBelt is being manufactured by Lear Corp. for the initial batch, and Ford will offer it to mastectomy patients at no cost.

Those who are interested can order one by visiting Ford.com/SupportBelt, and the first shipments are expected by mid-November.