Ford plans to increase production, drop price of Mustang Mach-E

(WXYZ) — Ford announced Monday it is planning to increase the production of the all-electric Mustang Mach-E and reduce prices for the car.

According to Ford, the Mach-E production will be streamlined to reduce the prices and is part of the automaker's Ford+ plan.

Ford said the Mach-E is the No. 3 EV model in the U.S.

We are not going to cede ground to anyone. We are producing more EVs to reduce customer wait times, offering competitive pricing and working to create an ownership experience that is second to none,” said Marin Gjaja, Chief Customer Officer, Ford Model e. “Our customers are at the center of everything we do – as we continue to build thrilling and exciting electric vehicles, we will continue to push the boundaries to make EVs more accessible for everybody.”

According to Ford, the prices will drop between $600 & nearly $6,000, depending on the model. The GT Extended Range trim level had the biggest price drop of $5,900, while the Select RWD standard range dropped $900 and select eAWD standard range dropped $600.

Ford said that for all Mach-E vehicles ordered between Jan. 30 and April 3, 2023, Ford Credit will offer special rates as low as 5.34%.

