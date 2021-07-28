Ford posts 2Q profit; factory output better than expected

DETROIT (AP) — Sky-high sales prices for its pickup trucks and SUVs helped Ford Motor Co. turn a surprise second-quarter profit despite a global shortage of computer chips that cut production.

The Dearborn, Michigan, company says it made $561 million from April through June, largely because output from its factories was better than the company expected. The automaker warned earlier in the year that it would be hit especially hard by the shortage and a fire at Japanese supplier Renesas that manufactures many of Ford's automotive-grade chips.