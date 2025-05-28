Ford recalling more than 1M vehicles over backup camera problems

(WXYZ) — Ford announced it is recalling more than one million vehicles due to potential issues with backup cameras.

According to Ford, the total number is 1,075,299 vehicles from a variety of models.

Those vehicles include certain:



2021-2024 Bronco, F-150

2021-2024 Edge

2023-2024 Escape, F-250, F-350, F-450, F-550, F-600

2022-2024 Expedition

2025-2025 Transit

2021-2023 Mach-E

2024 Ranger, Mustang

2021-2023 Lincoln Nautilus

2022-2024 Navigator

2023-2024 Corsair

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration said a software error may cause the rearview camera image to delay, freeze or not display.

Letters notifying owners of the safety risks are expected to be mailed on June 16, and a second letter will be sent when the remedy is available, which is expected to be in the third quarter of 2025.