Ford recalling more than 1M vehicles over backup camera problems

(WXYZ) — Ford announced it is recalling more than one million vehicles due to potential issues with backup cameras.
According to Ford, the total number is 1,075,299 vehicles from a variety of models.
Those vehicles include certain:
- 2021-2024 Bronco, F-150
- 2021-2024 Edge
- 2023-2024 Escape, F-250, F-350, F-450, F-550, F-600
- 2022-2024 Expedition
- 2025-2025 Transit
- 2021-2023 Mach-E
- 2024 Ranger, Mustang
- 2021-2023 Lincoln Nautilus
- 2022-2024 Navigator
- 2023-2024 Corsair
The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration said a software error may cause the rearview camera image to delay, freeze or not display.
Letters notifying owners of the safety risks are expected to be mailed on June 16, and a second letter will be sent when the remedy is available, which is expected to be in the third quarter of 2025.