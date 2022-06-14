Ford recalls almost 49,000 Mustang Mach-Es over electrical issue

(WXYZ) — Ford is recalling almost 49,000 Mustang Mach-E vehicles because of a problem with the electrical system.

The recall affects both 2021 and 2022 model years.

The company says Direct Current fast charging and repeated "wide open pedal events" can cause the high voltage battery main contactors to overheat, which can lead to arching and deformation of the electrical contact surfaces. This could lead to the contactor either remaining open or welding closed.

The company also says an overheated contactor that opens while driving can result in a loss of "motive power", increasing the risk of an accident.

Ford says the problem can be fixed by a software update to a Secondary On-Board Diagnostic Control Module and Battery Energy Control Module. It is being prepared now and will be issued over-the-air to affected vehicles next month. Owners will also have the option to take their vehicle to a Ford or Lincoln dealer to complete the software update.

The recall is also affecting delivery of new Mustang Mach-E's to owners. Ford says the vehicle will not be delivered until the fix has been implemented.