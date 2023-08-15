Ford releases images, brochures for more than 300 past concept vehicles

Ford Motor Company has released hundreds of photos from concept cars across the Ford brand inside its Heritage Vault, giving car lovers a chance to see some unique cars.
According to Ford, there are over 300 different concept vehicles from Ford, Lincoln and Mercury.
The vault will show off different images, brochures and more from the automaker's creativity dating back more than 100 years.
The Ford Heritage Vault launched in 2022 is Ford's "comprehensive global collection" with over 14,000 total brochures and photographs.
Some of the concept vehicles that are now included in the vault include:
- 1955 Lincoln Futura (later converged into the Batmobile interior)
- 1987 Cobra 230 ME
- 1967 Comuta
- Circa 1955 Ford Volante
- 1955 Mystere
- 1961 Gyron
- 2010 Flux Concept
- 2007 Airstream concept
- 2000 24.7 Truck Concept
- 1973 Ford Explorer Concept
- 1962 Cougar Concept
- 1967 Allegro II concept
- 1962 Ford Seattle-ite XXI