Ford reveals 2027 F-150 with Carhartt edition, new engine & updated grilles

(WXYZ) — Ford Motor Company announced Tuesday it is introducing the first-ever 2027 F-150 Carhartt Edition, bringing together two of Dearborn's iconic brands.

The announcement comes after the automaker revealed the 2027 Ford Super Duty Carhartt Edition earlier this year.

As part of the announcement, Ford also detailed the changes coming to the 2027 F-150, including newly-designed grilles and new wheel designs.

According to Ford, the 2027 F-150 will feature a standard 3.0-liter EcoBoost V6 engine standard, replacing the 2.7-liter EcoBoost V6.

"While both engines share the same peak capability, the 3.0-liter engine delivers an effortless and premium driving experience by reaching peak pulling power and providing roughly 10-11% more torque where daily driving occurs," Ford said.

As for the Carhartt edition, Ford said the design on this truck is rooted iN Carhartt's own values and identity, using the duck canvas in brown.

"The two-tone breakup mimics the construction lines you would see in Carhartt® jacket or a bib. There’s a yoke, a seam, a contrast panel built with same durability and strengthened with their signature triple stitch, so the seat doesn't just wear the Carhartt logo, it wears the Carhartt story designed for dozens of different lives," Ford wrote.

You can see photos of the truck below.

Ford Preproduction model shown. Actual production model may vary. Available early 2027.

Ford Preproduction model shown. Actual production model may vary. Available early 2027.

Ford Preproduction model shown. Actual production model may vary. Available early 2027.