Ford reveals name, cost and pre-order date for new midsize electric truck

Ford announced the name and price for its new midsize electric truck, with pre-orders set to begin next year.

According to the automaker, the new truck will be called the Ford Fathom, and it will be the first vehicle produced on the Universal EV platform.

Ford said that the truck will be available for pre-order in early 2027 with the standard-range battery having a starting MSRP of $28,350.

The automaker said its projected to have more passenger volume than a Toyota RAV4, a large, high-resolution touch screen, digital key, a frunk and bed for cargo, and seats five adults.

The Fathom truck will also be equipped with Ford's next generation of BlueCruise, a driver assist feature that provides a hands-off, eyes-on driving experience.

