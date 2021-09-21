Ford reveals new 2022 Expedition with more models, hands-free technology

(WXYZ) — Ford has unveiled the new 2022 Expedition on Tuesday morning before the start of Motor Bella. The automaker's flagship SUV will now come with an expanded lineup of models, new technologies and an off-road-capable vehicle.

According to Ford, the Expedition Timberline is the most off-road-capable Expedition ever with a unique grill, orange exterior accents and a wider track.

“Timberline sets a new standard with full-size SUV customers who need more passenger space, great off-road capability and a basecamp for life’s journeys,” said Mike Kipley, Ford Expedition chief engineer. “Our research shows more than one-third of Expedition customers go off-road, and almost 30% say true off-road capability is a must-have, which is what we’ve delivered.”

It also includes the same Trail Turn Assist that is on the Bronco and can tighten the turning radius on hairpin trails.

Ford also unveiled the 2022 Expedition Stealth Performance Package which gives the SUV 440 horsepower and 510 lb.-ft. of torque.

It includes black features like grille, mirror caps, roof rails and more, and red brake calipers behind 22-inch black aluminum wheels.

The Expedition Platinum also includes the debut of Ford BlueCruise, which Ford said is its hands-free driver-assist technology. It allows owners to operate hands-free on the highway while being monitored by a driver-facing camera to ensure they keep their eyes on the road.

