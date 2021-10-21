Ford said all-new Maverick Hybrid pickup will get an estimated 42 mph in the city

(WXYZ) — Ford said the all-new 2022 Maverick Hybrid will get an estimated 42 mpg in the city.

The automaker said the Maverick is the first standard hybrid pickup in America and will be the most fuel-efficient hybrid pickup.

It's expected that the 2.5-liter hybrid has an EPA-estimated 37 mpg combined and 33 mpg highway with an estimated range of more than 500 miles on a single tank.

“Our team set out to redefine what a truck could be with Maverick, and we’ve done that with an EPA-estimated 42 mpg city that beats the 2022 Honda Civic 1.5-liter 4-cylinder automatic (variable gear ratio) gasoline engine. At the same time, Maverick offers room for five and plenty of towing and hauling for weekend trips or do-it-yourself projects,” Chris Mazur the Maverick's chief engineer, said.

The truck uses Ford's fourth-generation hybrid propulsion system.

It's expected to start shipping in December with first customer deliveries expected in January 2022.

Ford said due to high demand, all Maverick Hybrid production for the 2022 model year is expected to be fully reserved by early November. Once that happens, ordering will close until reopening nxt summer.