Ford, Tesla partner to provide Ford EV customers access to more than 12,000 Tesla Superchargers

SOUTHFIELD, Mich. (WXYZ) — Ford Motor Company and Tesla Motors announced an agreement Thursday to provide Ford electric vehicle customers with access to more than 12,000 Tesla Superchargers across the U.S. and Canada.

“This is great news for our customers who will have unprecedented access to the largest network of fast-chargers in the U.S. and Canada with 12,000+ Tesla Superchargers plus 10,000+ fast-chargers already in the BlueOval Charge Network,” said Jim Farley, Ford president and CEO.

“Widespread access to fast-charging is absolutely vital to our growth as an EV brand, and this breakthrough agreement comes as we are ramping up production of our popular Mustang Mach-E and F-150 Lightning, and preparing to launch a series of next-generation EVs starting in 2025.”

Set to launch in the spring of 2024, the agreement will double the number of available fast-chargers for Ford’s EV customers in the U.S. and Canada.

“We’ve spent the last 10 years building an industry-leading Charging Network that enables freedom to travel and provides charging confidence for our Tesla owners. We’re excited to deliver on our mission to accelerate the world’s transition to sustainable energy by welcoming Ford owners, and other electric vehicles who adopt NACS, to our thousands of Superchargers across North America,” said Rebecca Tinucci, Tesla’s senior director of charging infrastructure.

Tesla has developed a charging adapter for Ford’s F-150 Lightning, Mustang Mach-E and E-Transit vehicles that is designed to allow Combined Charging System (CCS) port access to Tesla’s V3 Superchargers.

“Tesla has led the industry in creating a large, reliable and efficient charging system and we are pleased to be able to join forces in a way that benefits customers and overall EV adoption,” said Marin Gjaja, chief customer officer, Ford Model e.

Ford’s BlueOval Charge Network is currently the largest public charging network with more than 84,000 chargers throughout the U.S. The addition of more than 12,000 Tesla Superchargers will make the BlueOval Charge Network the largest fast-charge network in the U.S. and Canada.

Beginning in 2025, Ford EVs will be equipped with the NACS charge port which removes the need for an adapter to access Tesla Superchargers.

“The Tesla Supercharger network has excellent reliability and the NACS plug is smaller and lighter. Overall, this provides a superior experience for customers,” Gjaja said.