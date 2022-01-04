Ford to double production of all-electric F-150 Lightning to 150K trucks

DEARBORN, Mich. (WXYZ) — Ford Motor Company announced it will double production of the all-electric F-150 Lightning to 150,000 vehicles per year to meet increasing demand.

The automaker also announced those who placed the first reservations for the pickup truck will be allowed to place orders. According to Ford, there were more than 200,000 reservations.

The truck is built at the Ford Rouge Electric Vehicle Center in Dearborn.

"Our teams are working hard and creatively to break production constraints in order to get more F-150 Lightning trucks into the hands of our customers,” Kumar Galhotra, president of The Americans & International Markets Group for Ford, said in a statement. “The reality is clear: people are ready for an all-electric F-150 and Ford is pulling out all the stops to scale our operations and increase production capacity.”

Ford unveiled the all-electric F-150 seven months ago and said there was unprecedented demand.

Because of the demand, Ford is implementing a wave-by-wave reservation process, and those who made reservations are asked to keep an eye on their email for an invite to order, or by logging in to their Ford.com account.

Some people may not get an invitation to convert for the 2022 model year but will have the opportunity to order future model years.

Production on the F-150 Lightning has entered the final pre-build phase, according to Ford, and will next accelerate into mass production with deliveries starting this spring.

