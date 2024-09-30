Ford to give new EV buyers a free at-home charger and installation

Ford Motor Company announced on Monday that people who purchase a new electric vehicle will get a free home charger and free installation.

CEO Jim Farley detailed the company's plan in a post on LinkedIn that was also published to the Ford media site.

The automaker says that people who buy or lease a Mustang Mach-E, F-150 Lightning or E-Transit can either take home a complimentary home charger, or have it delivered.

"When you’re ready, an expert comes out to install it at no charge for a standard install. This takes the guesswork out of installation, including costs, to help you save time and money by filling up at home. Less stress, more convenience," Farley wrote.

Ford also said that they'll offer complimentary roadside assistance if your vehicle's range runs too low, and they'll expand the 24/7 Ford advisor for electric vehicle support.

"Electric vehicles are an excellent choice for many people. They are fun to drive, quiet and smooth on the road. They can help save you time and money on gas. And for the first time in a long time, filling up just got easier," Farley said.

Ford has also given EV owners access to Tesla's Superchargers with an adapter, and the hope, according to Farley, is that giving buyers an at-home charger will help ease their fears about EVs.